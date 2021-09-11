Valley high schools honor 9/11 victims before football games

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several tributes took place Friday night at football fields across the Valley as students and the community honored the lives lost with a moment of silence.A flag was pulled across the grass at Lamonica Stadium before kickoff.Eight Clovis Unified alumni have died fighting overseas in the years that followed the attack.In Lemoore, it was military and first responders appreciation night.9/11 holds additional significance to the school, as former Tiger and Fresno State fullback Otis "Vince" Tolbert was killed when American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon where the Navy veteran was working."Otis was a living legend here," says Rich Tuamn. "Otis and the family, he's got a couple brothers, but Otis was a living legend. You don't come to Lemoore High School and don't know anything about Otis Tolbert. He set the bar high back when he played, we've got a memorial in our event center for him and we get to see him every day.'Fresno State honored his memory at a football game and with a marker north of the Save Mart Center.The university is also leaving the front row of section 25 in the stadium empty at Saturday night's game in honor of those who have died serving our country.