2 arrested in deadly Tulare County stabbing, detectives looking for third suspect

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects and is looking for a third in the deadly stabbing of a man in Tulare.

Homicide detectives say 34-year-old Ismael Hernandez Gutierrez, 37-year-old Maria Sepulveda, and 36-year-old Rene Gomez are responsible for the murder of Miguel Rosales after a fight near Road 96 and Avenue 196 on Saturday morning.


Hernandez Gutierrez and Sepulveda were taken into custody. Detectives are asking for the public's help to find Gomez, who is believed to be in the Tulare area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information on this incident is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.
