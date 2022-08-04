North Fresno pizza parlor opens 2 weeks after brazen daylight robbery

99 Craft Pizza was originally set to fully open weeks ago until a thief broke in, leaving the business carrying two cash drawers.

99 Craft Pizza has fully opened its doors at Palm and Nees Avenues, weeks after a break-in and burglary forced it to put its earlier opening on hold.

The pizza shop is located in the shopping center at Palm and Nees Avenues and has been hosting its soft opening over the last couple weeks.

It was originally set to fully open several weeks ago until a brazen thief broke in, leaving the business carrying two cash drawers in their hands.

But now, the kitchen is up and running, cranking out custom pies that feature the best in local ingredients.

"This kind of being the heartland of all the produce, all the cheeses, all the things you use to make pizza, this is where the best stuff comes from," says general manager Steve McCrary.

The owners originally started selling their pizzas through pop-ups before realizing that they had a big enough following for a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

It's there they offer all kinds of pizzas, including a Detroit-style pan pizza that's normally not offered in Fresno.