Valley business 'Muslin Comfort' making national headlines

While high thread count materials have saturated the market, Muslin Cotton has layers of larger threads but fewer of them.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a local brand making national headlines.

From Live with Kelly and Mark and Oprah's Magazine to Muslin Comfort's most recent appearance on Good Morning America, owner Shyla Smith is putting the South Valley on the map.

Her Visalia warehouse is now bustling, fulfilling orders from her most recent appearance on GMA's Deals & Steals.

"We have about 1,000 orders that we need to get out today, so we're following all of our Black Friday protocol and we're hustling to get them their orders ASAP," she said.

Smith started the business almost six years ago while addressing a common problem, especially in the summertime.

"Night sweats -- after my second son was born, I couldn't sleep and I was working as a trial attorney," she said. "I had to perform trials and I couldn't function."

Knowing something needed to be done, it was her son's Muslin Cotton swaddle that inspired her to create what wasn't already on the market.

"People deserve to sleep better," Smith said. "I was like a mad woman on a mission and got a prototype made."

Once that prototype was tested and approved by her own family, she knew she was onto something.

"The first one sold within two to three days, I sold out in a week and then it was just very clear that people wanted this product," she said.

"What it does is allows your body to temperature regulate without trapping that, but also the outside air to circulate," Smith said.

Shyla also took the material and created a bath and restort line that's just as breathable.

"My kids helped design a little kiddo cape towel, then it morphed into clothes and now, we're designing onesies for Christmas," she said.

Shyla teamed up with one of her customers on an all-natural cleaner.

Bio Brite is also available on her website, something she's tested on her own blankets and even dishes.

