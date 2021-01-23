Education

Clovis Unified delays in-person classes for middle and high school students again

The Clovis Unified School District has once again delayed the date for bringing back many of its students to campus.

The district first said 7th to 12th-grade students would have to wait till January 4 to return to in-person classes. But due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county, that date was later pushed to January 19, then February 1. Now the district says it will have to push it even further.

Students who are already attending in-person instruction will continue to do so, unless their classes are affected by staffing issues.

Fresno County is facing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths fueled by gatherings during the holiday season.


