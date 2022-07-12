firefighters

Washburn Fire in Yosemite: A look inside the firefighting efforts

Resources and crews are gathered at the incident command post in Badger Pass.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Washburn Fire in Yosemite: A look inside the firefighting efforts

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters from across California have been called to Yosemite National Park to help knock down the Washburn Fire.

As of Monday, 565 personnel were working to attack the fast-spreading flames.

RELATED: Washburn Fire: Crews fighting to protect Yosemite's Sequoia trees, neighboring communities

Resources and crews are gathered at the incident command post in Badger Pass, before being deployed.

There are fire engines, hand crews, hotshot crews and more on site.

As crews prepare for a 'long-duration incident', the incident management team is working out of the trailer's planning and operations.

In order to support the large number of firefighters coming in, a national caterer serves firefighters breakfast and dinner along with sack lunches they can take out every day.

There's also a supply unit for them to re-supply and get tools needed to be able to do their jobs out on the fire line.

There are also showers and areas for them to sleep at the base camp.

Officials say as the fire grows, they have the capability to expand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkmariposa countycalifornia wildfiresyosemitewildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTERS
44 people in Fresno cited for illegal fireworks over July 4th weekend
Fresno Fire holds first-of-its-kind recruiting event
Evacuations on as fire threatens buildings in Alameda County in NorCal
Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters
TOP STORIES
Crews fighting to protect Yosemite's Sequoia trees from Washburn Fire
Fresno's first two retail weed stores are finally open
2-year prison term for driver in deadly Fresno County road rage crash
Experts warn smoke from Yosemite fire could move into Central Valley
Here are all the rules Fresno's pot shops have to follow
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
1 killed, 2 wounded after fight breaks out at Tulare house party
Show More
5,000 pounds of meth seized crossed the US border from Mexico
How to get free fries at McDonald's and Wendy's
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News