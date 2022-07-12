Washburn Fire in Yosemite: A look inside the firefighting efforts

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters from across California have been called to Yosemite National Park to help knock down the Washburn Fire.As of Monday, 565 personnel were working to attack the fast-spreading flames.Resources and crews are gathered at the incident command post in Badger Pass, before being deployed.There are fire engines, hand crews, hotshot crews and more on site.As crews prepare for a 'long-duration incident', the incident management team is working out of the trailer's planning and operations.In order to support the large number of firefighters coming in, a national caterer serves firefighters breakfast and dinner along with sack lunches they can take out every day.There's also a supply unit for them to re-supply and get tools needed to be able to do their jobs out on the fire line.There are also showers and areas for them to sleep at the base camp.Officials say as the fire grows, they have the capability to expand.