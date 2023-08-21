'Abbott Elementary' offers a lesson in repeat Emmy nominations

"Abbott Elementary" has been nominated for "Outstanding Comedy Series" for the second year in a row.

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and more are nominees for this year's Emmys.

Star Quinta Brunson is nominated for "Lead Actress in a Comedy," she won for her writing in the show last year. "There is some sort of a magic... from the writing/casting/directors of the show, and I really think it all starts with Quinta," second-time Emmy nominee, Sheryl Lee Ralph says.

Tyler James Williams along with co-star Janelle James, who plays Abbott's scene stealing principal, are among the Emmy nominees again this year while guest star, Taraji P. Henson, receives her fourth career Emmy nomination as Quinta Brunson's character's mom.