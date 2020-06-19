ABC30 Contact and Information

KFSN Television, LLC - ABC30


1777 G Street
Fresno CA 93706

Business Phone: (559) 442-1170

KFSN is an equal-opportunity employer. Please visit our Jobs page for more details.

ABC30 Action News


More ABC30 Information


ABC30 Jobs
ABC30 Jobs

ABC30 Newsroom Internship Program
Internships are available in the ABC30 News Department.


ABC30 increases broadcasting power for viewers
People who have found it challenging to tune in to ABC30's signal in the past may now have the ability to receive our digital signal using an antenna.

Equal Employment Opportunity Report
This report covers the period from July 22, 2018 through July 21, 2019.

Closed Captioning Help


Charlene Ciavaglia
Programming Manager
Direct Phone Line/TTY: (559)490-3262
Fax Number: (559) 233-5844
Email Address: kfsn-tv.captionhelp@abc.com
Mailing Address: 1777 G Street, Fresno CA 93706

Online Public Inspection File


Access the KFSN-TV Station Profile and Online Public Inspection Files located on the FCC web site.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) KFSN-TV Station Profile
KFSN-TV Fresno Annual EEO Public File Report
Children's Television Programming Reports

If you are disabled and need assistance in accessing the KFSN-TV Public File, Please contact:
Charlene Ciavaglia
Programming Manager
Direct Phone Line/TTY: (559)490-3262
Fax Number: (559) 233-5844
Email Address: Charlene.Ciavaglia@abc.com
Mailing Address: 1777 G Street, Fresno CA 93706
