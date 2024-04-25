ABC30 Action News Continues Dominance in Household and Key Demos in February 2024 Sweep

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 Action News is once again Central California's No. 1 news, winning all news time periods in the February 2024 sweeps. The dominance starts in the morning and continues across the afternoon and into the late night.

In the critical Adults 25-54 demo, "Action News AM Live" with Jason Oliveira and Jessica Harrington has a 588% advantage at 6 a.m. over its nearest competitor.

In the afternoon daypart, "Action News Live at Three" with Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks is No. 1 in its time period, just six months after launching. The newscast is up +114% year to year compared to the programming in the timeslot last year.

The momentum continues in the afternoon with "Action News Live at Four" with Dale Yurong and Graciela Moreno, which grew 24% from last year. "Live at Four" has a +3,260% advantage over its closest competition and is charting its best performance since 2016.

"Live at Five" with Warren Armstrong and Graciela Moreno is a similar success story, with an incredible +11,267% advantage over its closest competitor. In addition, "Live at Six" with Warren Armstrong and Margot Kim delivers a +11,500% advantage, making it the highest-rated hour of news in the entire Fresno DMA. The newscast is also up month to month and year to year, marking its best performance in four years.

The dominance doesn't end with the late news. "Action News Live at Eleven" with Warren Armstrong and Margot Kim is the No. 1 late news in the Fresno market, outperforming its 10 p.m. competition by 20%. The newscast also logged month-to-month and year-to-year increases.

In addition to the wins in the Adults 25-54 demo, all ABC30 newscasts win in Household ratings, beating all competitors combined!

Source: Nielsen Station Index (NSI) Household and Adults 25-54 data. February 2024 based on Fresno-Visalia Live+SD (2/1/24 - 2/28/24).