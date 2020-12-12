ABC30, Disney donate $15,000 to help feed families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For many families across America, the onset of COVID-19 brought challenges beyond 'work from home' and distance learning.
Job loss and food insecurity top the list.
Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine says through food distribution and their programs, the nonprofit serves roughly 280,000 people per month. She adds, "We've seen a 50% increase at all of our distributions and 25% of those clients had never sought emergency food services before."
To accommodate social distancing and contact-less distribution, the workload increased at the warehouse to pre-package items, increasing the need for volunteers.
CalFresh outreach coordinators are also on site to expedite benefits.
While the pandemic brought a new set of challenges for the nonprofit, it also meant the creation of Groceries2Go, enabling them to expand their reach.
Pick-up appointments can be made online. Depending on family size, clients receive at least one box of non-perishable food, meats, cheese and produce. Like at any grocery store, you drive up for the free service, and volunteers will load your car.
Dildine says, "We know that our families struggle with not only some of the highest rates of food insecurity, they also struggle with some of the highest diet-related health diseases."
Supporting their mission of serving families in need, ABC30 and parent company Disney donated $15,000, equating to 150,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables.
ABC30 General Manager Michael Carr says, "We've seen the effects of hunger in the Valley and we know how important it is to try to combat the problem and I think being involved in a first-hand opportunity to make a donation like this is really exciting."
You can donate too! Just visit their website.
Each dollar provides 7 meals; $10 feeds a family of four for a week.
