ABC30 Contact and Information

ABC30.com is the website for ABC30/KFSN-TV, Central California's ABC television station. ABC30 is part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.
Our main newsroom is located in Downtown Fresno, and we are the only local news operation with news bureaus in Visalia and in Merced (on the campus of Merced City College).
ABC30.com is the number one news website in Central California, complementing the legacy of excellence established by Action News, which is consistently the highest-rated local newscast in the region.
-----
1777 G Street
Fresno CA 93706
Business Phone: (559) 442-1170
President and General Manager: Martin Ortiz
Director of Marketing and Community Engagement: Brandon Ridge
Director of Technology: Jason Wallace
Director of Sales: Greg Baker
Programming Manager: Charlene Ciavaglia
KFSN is an equal-opportunity employer. Please visit our Jobs page for more details.
-----
Click here to send us your news tips
Vice President of News: Martin Ortiz (Click here to submit a comment to the news director)
Assignment Manager: Jacqueline McLean
Executive Producer of Digital Media: Ricky Courtney
Executive Producer: Andrea Bressel
Executive Producer: Tiffany Lundberg
Manager of News & Content: Sara Sandrik
News Technical Operations Manager: Dennis Silvas
-----
ABC30 wants to hear from you. Let us know how we can be "Taking Action Together." Share your story ideas, videos, photos, and news tips at this link.
-----
We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.
Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. You can also send us information at this link.
We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.
-----
We make some of our footage available for licensing in television programming, documentaries, feature films, educational projects, and corporate films. You can find information at this link.
-----
ABC30 Newsroom Internship Program
-----
Direct Phone Line/TTY: (559)490-3262
Email Address: kfsn-tv.captionhelp@abc.com
Mailing Address: 1777 G Street, Fresno CA 93706
-----
Access the KFSN-TV Station Profile and Online Public Inspection Files located on the FCC web site.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) KFSN-TV Station Profile
KFSN-TV Fresno Annual EEO Public File Report
Children's Television Programming Reports
If you are disabled and need assistance in accessing the KFSN-TV Public File, please contact:
Charlene Ciavaglia, Programming Manager
Direct Phone Line/TTY: (559)490-3262
Email Address: Charlene.Ciavaglia@abc.com
Mailing Address: 1777 G Street, Fresno CA 93706