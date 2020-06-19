ABC30 Contact and Information

ABC30.com is the website for ABC30/KFSN-TV, Central California's ABC television station. ABC30 is part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Our main newsroom is located in Downtown Fresno, and we are the only local news operation with news bureaus in Visalia and in Merced (on the campus of Merced City College).

ABC30.com is the number one news website in Central California, complementing the legacy of excellence established by Action News, which is consistently the highest-rated local newscast in the region.

-----

KFSN Television, LLC - ABC30

1777 G Street

Fresno CA 93706

Business Phone: (559) 442-1170

President and General Manager: Martin Ortiz

Director of Marketing and Community Engagement: Brandon Ridge

Director of Technology: Jason Wallace

Director of Sales: Greg Baker

Programming Manager: Charlene Ciavaglia

KFSN is an equal-opportunity employer. Please visit our Jobs page for more details.

-----

ABC30 Action News

Click here to send us your news tips

Vice President of News: Martin Ortiz (Click here to submit a comment to the news director)

Assignment Manager: Jacqueline McLean

Executive Producer of Digital Media: Ricky Courtney

Executive Producer: Andrea Bressel

Executive Producer: Tiffany Lundberg

Manager of News & Content: Sara Sandrik

News Technical Operations Manager: Dennis Silvas

-----

Submit news tips, videos and photos

ABC30 wants to hear from you. Let us know how we can be "Taking Action Together." Share your story ideas, videos, photos, and news tips at this link.

-----

Corrections Policy

We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.

Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. You can also send us information at this link.

We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.

-----

Footage licensing requests

We make some of our footage available for licensing in television programming, documentaries, feature films, educational projects, and corporate films. You can find information at this link.

-----

More ABC30 Information

Advertise with ABC30

ABC30 Jobs

ABC30 Newsroom Internship Program

-----

Closed Captioning Help

Direct Phone Line/TTY: (559)490-3262

Email Address: kfsn-tv.captionhelp@abc.com

Mailing Address: 1777 G Street, Fresno CA 93706

-----

Online Public Inspection File

Access the KFSN-TV Station Profile and Online Public Inspection Files located on the FCC web site.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) KFSN-TV Station Profile

KFSN-TV Fresno Annual EEO Public File Report

Children's Television Programming Reports

If you are disabled and need assistance in accessing the KFSN-TV Public File, please contact:

Charlene Ciavaglia, Programming Manager

Direct Phone Line/TTY: (559)490-3262

Email Address: Charlene.Ciavaglia@abc.com

Mailing Address: 1777 G Street, Fresno CA 93706