ABC30 to add Action News Live at 3:00 pm with Vanessa Vasconcelos as anchor

FRESNO, Calif. -- ABC30 is proud to announce a new newscast is coming this fall: Action News Live at 3:00 PM.

The half-hour show will be anchored by Vanessa Vasconcelos.

She will lead the new afternoon half-hour newscast and says she is beyond grateful for the opportunity.

"Seven years ago when I moved to the Valley, I never imagined an opportunity of this magnitude would come my way," Vasconcelos said. "I want to thank our management for believing in me and trusting me with this responsibility."

Action News Live at 3:00 PM is set to launch on Monday, September 11.

ABC30 will now also have the live edition of World News Tonight with David Muir at 3:30 pm.