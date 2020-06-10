Community & Events

Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation

ABC30 hopes to continue the conversation about what it means to be a black person in this country in our one-hour discussion on all of our digital platforms.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A real conversation is being started, opening a dialogue about what it means to be a black person in this country and here in Central California.

ABC30 hopes to continue that discussion with "Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation." The special one-hour presentation will stream live on Wednesday, June 10th on all of our digital platforms: ABC30.com, our ABC30 mobile app and our apps for Connected TV.

Our panelists will be:
  • D'Aungillique Jackson - President, NAACP Fresno State Chapter
  • Joshua Slack - Political Activist
  • Lisa Nichols - Board Member, Black Students of California United
  • Todd Lile - Superintendent of Madera Unified School District
  • Jerry Dyer - Fresno Mayor-Elect and former Fresno Police Chief
  • D.J. Criner - Senior Pastor of Saint Rest Baptist Church, Fresno


    • In our conversation, we hope to give a voice to those who have felt silenced, to understand the injustices, and learn how we can make a real change - together.

    It's won't be an easy conversation, but it's about time we had it.

    Real change can't happen without honesty, accountability, and leadership.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventsabc30 communitygeorge floyd
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Fresno Police statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
    Man in his 60s out fishing drowns in Kings River
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
    Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
    Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
    Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
    Show More
    LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
    Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
    Mayor announces $39 million shortfall for Fresno's budget
    Tulare County tourism industry takes hit, but could recover faster than rest of state
    George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
    More TOP STORIES News