D'Aungillique Jackson - President, NAACP Fresno State Chapter

Joshua Slack - Political Activist

Lisa Nichols - Board Member, Black Students of California United

Todd Lile - Superintendent of Madera Unified School District

Jerry Dyer - Fresno Mayor-Elect and former Fresno Police Chief

D.J. Criner - Senior Pastor of Saint Rest Baptist Church, Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A real conversation is being started, opening a dialogue about what it means to be a black person in this country and here in Central California.ABC30 hopes to continue that discussion with "Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation." The special one-hour presentation will stream live on Wednesday, June 10th on all of our digital platforms: ABC30.com, our ABC30 mobile app and our apps for Connected TV Our panelists will be:In our conversation, we hope to give a voice to those who have felt silenced, to understand the injustices, and learn how we can make a real change - together.It's won't be an easy conversation, but it's about time we had it.Real change can't happen without honesty, accountability, and leadership.