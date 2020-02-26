Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews quickly doused flames at a market in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the AC Mart and Deli on First Street and Olive Avenue just after 5 a.m.



Crews worked to put out hot spots in the building. Firefighters cut holes into the roof to provide ventilation and to reveal smoldering inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The store will remain closed for the day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnobuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News