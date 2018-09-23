Accused underage DUI driver scares people on Fresno County highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP officers arrested a young man who scared other drivers Sunday morning while swerving all over Highway 180.

Officers say the driver was underage and drunk as he drove his pickup truck westbound on the highway near Marks a little after 3 a.m.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies stopped him about four miles to the west, near Monroe.

CHP officers say it doesn't look like he hit another car, but he drove his truck off the road and shredded his own tires. They arrested him for DUI.
