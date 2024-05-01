Fresno Chaffee Zoo searching for missing hawk

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to find a beloved bird that is on the loose.

Officials say Ripley, a Harris's Hawk, was chased off the Zoo grounds by native red tailed hawks.

He was last seen Saturday.

Harris's Hawks are chestnut in color and their dark tails that have white at the base and tip.

Ripley also has an identification band on his left leg.

If you believe you have spotted Ripley, do not try to catch him.

Instead, call the Zoo's 24-hour emergency hotline at (559) 286-7403.