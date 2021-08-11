ACLU, Tulare County Sheriff's Office reach preliminary settlement on COVID-19 policies

The settlement resolves a class-action lawsuit filed in 2020.
The complaint alleged that the sheriff failed to institute safety measures and policies to protect incarcerated people and jail staff from the virus.
The ACLU said Tuesday the settlement includes provisions for mask-wearing, contact tracing and testing.
It also allows for an independent expert to visit the jails to ensure compliance.
The settlement agreement was approved by the County Board of Supervisors and must now be approved by the court.