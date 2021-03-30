education

ACLU sends letter to Lemoore school district urging distance learning option for all students

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ACLU says it has submitted a letter to the Lemoore Union Elementary School District, urging administrators to provide distance learning options for all its students.

The district surveyed parents last September about whether they would want their children to continue distance learning once in-person instruction resumed.

But the ACLU claims that once COVID-19 cases began to surge in November, parents who either changed their minds about in-person learning or those who never responded to the original survey were not provided the option to continue with distance learning once students returned to campus.



The organization says parents who asked for a distance learning option after the survey's deadline were put on a waitlist with no real instruction on how the list worked.

Since then, the ACLU says the district has sent truancy letters to students who decided to continue with distance learning and are not showing up in person for class.

The ACLU says its concerned students are not receiving an "equal educational opportunity."

Action News has reached out to the Lemoore Union Elementary School District for comment and awaits a response.
