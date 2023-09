FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adam Sandler has announced a visit to Fresno on his upcoming 25-city tour.

The critically acclaimed comedian and actor will host a show for "The I Missed You Tour" at the Save Mart Center on October 20.

This new tour follows his hugely successful "Adam Sandler Live" show tour from earlier this year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 15 at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster or the Save Mart Center's box office.