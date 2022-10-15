Construction underway on new affordable housing development in Hanford

Currently, about 20 homes are in the works. They are a two-bedroom, one-bathroom and will be fully furnished.

The South Hanford Courtyard Community Development is meant to help those struggling to find a place to call home.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- What used to be an empty plot of land on 10th Avenue in Hanford will soon be a thriving community.

"I am just super excited," says Pre-Fab Innovations CEO Dave Clevenger. "We are pumped up to get in there, get it done and get people living in there."

"There are many reasons why people become unstable in their housing," Clevenger said. "When they fall into homeless, they are met with a whole hoax of negative things and in order to come out of that, there is a great need for capacity buildings."

Clevenger says the Kings Gospel Mission has worked on the project for several years and can't wait for its completion.

He says their long-term goal is even more exciting.

"It will have retail space to rent, so there is activity there," he said. "It's meant to be a place for people to live, work and belong. It's meant to be a supportive environment."

It's a sub-community Hanford's Mayor says can make all the difference.

"Organizations are working together like this one, and Project Room Key also helping with transitional housing," says Francisco Ramirez. "It's all about giving a hand up, not hand out."

The Kings County Human Services Agency is helping with calls and applications for those interested in living in the community.

It's expected to be ready in March.