New affordable housing complex coming to northeast Fresno

Dozens of families will have more access to affordable living in northeast Fresno.

The "Avalon Commons" is bringing 60 more units to the corner of Chestnut and Alluvial Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of families will have more access to affordable living in northeast Fresno.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place for the "Avalon Commons."

It's bringing 60 more units to the corner of Chestnut and Alluvial Avenues.

Local and state representatives provided a first look at what the complex is expected to offer.

Local leaders say the city and county of Fresno are leading the charge to build more affordable housing, and the state is noticing.

"When we can come together like we're doing here and present housing opportunities, we all win," says CEO of Fresno Housing Tyrone Williams.

County leaders say developments like this will help keep housing from becoming even more expensive as these units help fill some of the local demand.

The project also increases tax revenues and investments in the area.