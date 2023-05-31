New affordable housing units open in Porterville

A new apartment complex in Porterville is helping bridge a gap for the unsheltered community.

The price of rent is based on what each tenant can afford.

Jessica Fulton had the honor of cutting the red ribbon Tuesday morning, marking a new beginning for her and everyone else living at Finca Serena, a new affordable rental community in Porterville.

"I am still pinching myself like, is this real," said Fulton.

In 2019, a conversation began between Tulare County and the company Upholdings, whose mission is to create more affordable housing.

They worked to find the right city and partnerships for this project.

" We are fortunate to partner with Self-Help, City of Porterville, county, builders, contractors, and funding from the state," said Jessica Hoff Berzac, president of Upholdings.

Hoff Berzac says although there is a need for affordable housing in many places, Porterville stood out as a top option.

"There is need everywhere we look, but to have civic partners to speak up and say they want to work alongside you, it was their wide open arms that come work in our community, and we said great," explained Hoff Berzac.

Four years later, this complex has 80 units of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom move-in ready units.

Fulton has lived in a 2-bedroom for a month.

She opened up about how tough life has been and the reality she faced living in a tent with her daughter by the Tule River.

"I went through 2 winters and a summer and it was very hard."

She says her experience is one example of what many more people are facing.

Fulton and Hoff Berzac hope more affordable housing projects will take off in the Central Valley in the coming years.