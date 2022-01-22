Health & Fitness

Ag leaders working to protect Valley farmworkers during Omicron surge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ag leaders working to protect Valley farmworkers during Omicron surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rise in COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant has local Ag officials doing all they can to protect Valley farmworkers.

Employees with the Fresno County Farm Bureau were busy Friday handing out free N95 masks.

"We've been in this process for 18 months, between the disposable mask and hand sanitizer, just trying to get as much PPE out into the industry as possible to keep our employees safe," says Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says this latest shipment of PPE is being supplied by the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance on face coverings to say N95 and KN95 masks offer better protection against COVID-19 than other masks.

"It's the employers that are responsible for the distribution of PPE to those employees and so, therefore, we're working with them to get them out in both the field and the packing houses," Jacobsen said.

Farmers who work with the Asian Business Institute and Resource Center grow more than 100 different vegetable varieties in Fresno County.

Friday, Keng Vang picked up enough N95 masks to protect over 300 of the organization's Ag workers.

"A of the farmers we work with don't really have access to these types of resources, so it's really good that the Farm Bureau is passing these out so we can distribute them to our farmers," he said.

While these masks help protect against the spread of COVID, officials say they also offer multiple uses this time of year.

"Right now, we are gearing up for the time of year where they may be utilized not necessarily for the air quality side, but more for COVID as well as the pesticide," Jacobsen said. "We're trying to get those out as quickly as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoomicron variantagriculture
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Le Grand woman charged with 3 counts of murder for deaths of children
New details emerge in killing of mother and grandfather in SE Fresno
DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting
Health officials credit vaccine for low COVID rates at nursing homes
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Esmeralda Soria announces run for CA State Assembly
Show More
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
Multiple people displaced after house fire in SE Fresno
More TOP STORIES News