Airborne gummies recall issued after reports of caps popping off bottles, hitting people

CHICAGO -- Millions of bottles of Airborne gummies are being recalled due to an issue with their containers.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall notice on its website Wednesday.
It says the company behind Airborne, Reckitt, has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off of bottles.
Eighteen reported minor injuries.
One reported an eye injury requiring medical attention.
Because of this, Reckitt, or RB Health, is pulling more than 3 million Airborne gummies bottles off of the shelves.
The recall affects select 63- and 75-count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.
The gummies were sold at several retailers including Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and online at Amazon and SchiffVitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.
VisitSchiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall for more information.
