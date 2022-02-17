Society

Fresno man surprises vendor by buying all her Valentine's Day items

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Akram Mohsen is using social media for social good.

He connects his 3.7 million followers worldwide to people in need right here in the Valley.

Days before Valentine's Day, he noticed pop-up shop owner Mariam Villa struggling to make sales at her booth.

So he stepped in and posted her booth on his social media page.

That's when his followers gave him the idea of giving her $500 and purchasing all of her product so she could go home and be with her family for Valentines Day.

"We bought her out and me and Jerry handed out all the flowers to anybody that we can find," he said.

Villa is a mom of three and a wife.

She had been working until late for many days, hoping to sell her product so she can pay bills.

"When he told me, I was surprised," she said. "This is the time to go back to my husband and spend time with them because honestly, I just thought I was going to be with them all night."

But, the kindness didn't stop there.

On Valentine's Day, Mohsin took those gifts and surprised dozens of women in Fresno.

Person after person after person, he handed them a bouqet of flowers, balloons, gift baskets and more.

This is not the first gesture.

Mohsen uses his family businesses Tower Gas and Tower Market in the Tower District as a place to impact people experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, or financial hardship.

"They are going through it but they are so humble, they won't ask for the help," he said. "When you do it for them, they are really going to appreciate it."

Mohsen is not stopping there. He says he will be working with Mayor Jerry Dyer with housing the homeless.
