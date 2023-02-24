Cyclist beginning ride this weekend to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital

A local cyclist is setting off on a special ride this weekend to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local cyclist is setting off on a special ride this weekend to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital.

Alan Jacobsen of Fresno wants to show his appreciation after doctors there saved his grandson's life.

When Isaac was eight years old, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After 16 months of treatment at Valley Children's, Isaac is now in remission and continuing chemotherapy treatment at home.

Jacobsen's cross-country ride represents Isaac's journey.

"I'm starting on the West Coast, where the sun goes down and the sun sets," Alan said. "That was kind of how we felt when we got his diagnosis."

Jacobsen's journey begins Saturday at Huntington Beach.

He's expected to arrive in Jacksonville, Florida, around March 18.

He'll be posting updates on his YouTube channel "Alan Rides."

If you'd like to donate to Jacobsen's cause, click here.