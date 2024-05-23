Derek and David Carr donate $250K to Valley Children's Hospital

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Long-time Valley Children's Ambassadors David and Derek Carr are taking action to help grow the hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital accepted a $250,000 check to support the work of the "Guilds of Valley Children's Healthcare" and the brothers' endowment for the "Guilds Center For Community Health."

"The Central Valley is home for Derek and me, and we want to make sure that this region continues to offer every child with opportunities for a bright future..." said David Carr in a news release.

The two former Fresno State quarterbacks could not present their donation in person, so the hospital accepted it on their behalf.

The Guilds of Valley Children's works to advance the hospital's mission "to improve the health and well-being of children across central California."

