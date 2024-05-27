Valley Children's Hospital offers tips to keep kids safe in the water

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As people go to lakes and pools across Central California for the holiday weekend, medical experts are warning parents of the risks children face when getting into the water.

"We do typically see an increase of drownings in the Central Valley over the Memorial Day weekend," says Kristina Pasma from Valley Children's Hospital.

Four children, all under four years old, have died while in the water this year.

She explains that to stay safe, you want to actively watch out for the younger children while they're in the water. Being at an arm's reach is best.

Arm floaties are not recommended for keeping your kid safe.

"When we are thinking of larger bodies of water. That's where your life jacket comes into play, and so we are looking for a Coast Guard-approved life jacket and on the inside of the life jacket is going to say that there should be something there that says it's Coast Guard approved," says Pasma.

Experts say you can never be too safe, especially in bodies of water you or your child are unfamiliar with.