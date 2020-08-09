alaska airlines

Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal this weekend

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines announced it is offering a deal to passengers, but for this weekend only.

The airline says travelers can buy one ticket, and get a second for free. They just have to pay for the taxes and fees on the second ticket.

But customers have to book a flight by Sunday, August 9.



Essentially, passengers could buy up an entire row since Alaska Airlines has a policy of blocking the middle seat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal is good for more than 100 destinations, and the passenger must travel by the end of October.

Passengers are required to wear masks on all flights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirusdealsalaska airlinesconsumerairplane
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALASKA AIRLINES
Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring
Alaska adding flight to San Diego, bigger plane to Seattle from Fresno in 2020
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii discounted on how high waves get
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspects
Exeter Police Department warning community of fake police officer scam
Central California coronavirus cases
Massive fire tears through multiple structures in Selma
62-year-old man dies after log falls on him while unloading lumber truck
Show More
Community gathers in Tower District to march against child trafficking
Carjacking suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Sanger police
Police looking for man who broke into Sanger middle school
Porterville teen's award-winning essay on NBA star earns him spot at basketball camp
Two Visalia gang members sentenced to life in prison for multiple crimes
More TOP STORIES News