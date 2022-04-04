Arts & Entertainment

Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot talk season 2 of 'The Hardy Boys' on Hulu

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The mysteries continue with season 2 of "The Hardy Boys" on Hulu.

This season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama.

"Big season, big stakes, new characters, it's a lot of fun," said Rohan Campbell, "Frank Hardy."

Dennis, a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, and brothers Frank and Joe Hardy are on the case, once Joe convinces Frank to take it on of course.

"There's a funny scene where I'm convincing you to come with me and look for him," said Alexander Elliot, "Joe Hardy."

"I get dragged into his hijinks," Campbell said.

They discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still around, and they have to solve this mystery before anything happens to anyone else.

There's also a few new cast members: Krista Nazaire (Before We Crash) and Sadie Munroe (Workin' Moms) join "The Hardy Boys."

"Him and Sadie have one of my favorite scenes in the show, it's very sweet," Campbell said. "The dance stuff."

"The Hardy Boys" is set in the 1980's well before these two young actors were born. They say they've had a fun time exploring what life was like during that decade.

"I've had a blast, I love the music, I love the fact that there's no technology to bail us out of real detective work. It's such a great place for a TV show to live," Campbell said.

"I love the '80s. I grew up on movies from the '80s like 'Back to the Future' and 'Beetlejuice,' I love those movies," Elliot said.

Don't miss season 2 of "The Hardy Boys" which begins streaming Wednesday, April 6 on Hulu.

