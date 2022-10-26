Expert says changing seasons bring on autumn allergies

If your body is reacting to the sudden change in weather conditions with sneezing, coughing or a sore throat, you're not alone.

"In the morning, I have the really bad stuffy nose that takes most of the day to even get rid of," said Abigail Nabors. "I have that little kind of a cough that just comes and goes. Watery eyes too and sneezing."

Dr. A.M. Aminian says Abigail is coping with symptoms that become more common during when the seasons shift because of the change in pressure, humidity and temperatures. Plus, winds pick up, which moves dust and allergens around.

"With the allergies, you may have nasal congestion, runny nose and sneezing, but you don't feel sick," he said. "You don't feel low energy levels. You don't have a dull headache."

But Dr. Aminian says to watch out for fatigue and fever, which are actually indicators your symptoms might be a cold, flu, or another virus.

This time of year, he says many reach for nasal sprays to breathe easier. There are two types and it's important to know how to use them.

Decongestants are meant for short-term relief.

"You should not be using them for more than 3-5 days," he said. "Beyond that, it's counter-productive."

There are also steroid nasal sprays that are meant for seasonal use. He says you should check with your physician on how to use them for your specific symptoms.

"They do not give you immediate relief," said Dr. Aminian. "They have to be used for a while to build up."

He recommends eliminating exposure by wearing a mask when it's windy or dusty, doing a nasal rinse to get particles out of your nose, and taking a shower before bed to get rid of particles from your skin and hair.

There are also other solutions for those with more severe cases.

"We can desensitize patients. We can take away that sensitivity, that allergy away from you," said Dr. Aminian. "We can get it under control with allergy injections."