Firefighters battle flames at local almond hulling facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters with Fresno CAL FIRE spent several hours working on a large fire at the Superior Almond Hulling Facility.Officials say the fire started around 12 pm at the plant on Harlan and Highway 33.It's believed several large piles of almond hulls at the facility caught fire.At least two structures were threatened by this fire along with multiple vehicles and farm trailers.Witnesses said smoke was visible from at least 10 miles away.No one was injured as a result of this blaze.