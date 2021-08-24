Arts & Entertainment

Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support following last week's car accident

By Chloe Melas, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Alyssa Milano gave fans an update on her uncle following the car accident they were in last week.

"Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support," Milano said in a TikTok video. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

Milano's uncle was driving when he experienced a medical incident causing them to crash while driving on Los Angeles' 405 freeway. He was then taken to the hospital. Milano was picked up at the scene by her husband, David Bugliari, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"With the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane," a CHP report stated. "During the medical emergency, the Ford drifted out of its traffic lane and struck a Black SUV which fled the collision scene. Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident and initiated CPR on the driver."

Milano added, "Uncle Mitch is a fighter. The doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

