AMAs winners 2020: See who won at the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards, topping her own record for all-time AMAs wins
LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC Sunday evening, topping her own record for all-time AMAs wins set last year.

Though Swift won the show's top honor, it was The Weeknd who dominated with multiple wins. The 30-year-old won favorite soul/R&B male artist, favorite soul/R&B album for "After Hours" and favorite soul/R&B song for "Heartless" on Sunday, two days before the 2021 Grammy nominations are announced.

The Weeknd and Roddy Rich led the 2020 class of nominees, tied with eight nominations each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Swift. With a total of five nominations including New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion was the most-nominated female artist this year.

Keep reading for the full list of 2020 AMAs winners and nominees below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR


  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd




NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR


  • Lewis Capaldi
  • WINNER: Doja Cat
  • DaBaby
  • Lil Baby
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Megan Thee Stallion


COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR


  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
  • WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"


FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST


  • WINNER: BTS
  • Billie Eilish
  • EXO
  • Ariana Grande
  • NCT 127


FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO


  • Doja Cat, "Say So"
  • Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
  • The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK


  • WINNER: Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK


  • Dua Lipa
  • Lady Gaga
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift


FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK


  • WINNER: BTS
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5


FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK


  • WINNER: Harry Styles, "Fine Line"
  • Taylor Swift, "folklore"
  • The Weeknd, "After Hours"


FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK


  • Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
  • WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
  • Post Malone, "Circles"
  • Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
  • The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY


  • WINNER: Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY


  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • WINNER: Maren Morris


FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY


  • WINNER: Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Old Dominion


FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY


  • Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"
  • WINNER: Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"
  • Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"


FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY


  • WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
  • Maren Morris. "The Bones"
  • Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). "Nobody But You"


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP


  • DaBaby
  • WINNER: Juice WRLD
  • Roddy Ricch


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP


  • Cardi B
  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj
  • Megan Thee Stallion


FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP


  • Lil Baby, "My Turn"
  • Lil Uzi Vert, "Eternal Atake"
  • WINNER: Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"


FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP


  • WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
  • Roddy Ricch, "The Box"


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B


  • Chris Brown
  • John Legend
  • WINNER: The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B



  • Jhene Aiko
  • WINNER: Doja Cat
  • Summer Walker


FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B


  • Doja Cat "Hot Pink"
  • Summer Walker "Over It"
  • WINNER: The Weeknd "After Hours"


FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B


  • Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
  • Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
  • WINNER: The Weeknd, "Heartless"


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - LATIN


  • WINNER: Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - LATIN


  • WINNER: Becky G
  • KAROL G
  • Rosalia


FAVORITE ALBUM - LATIN


  • Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"
  • Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"
  • WINNER: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"


FAVORITE SONG - LATIN


  • Bad Bunny, "Vete"
  • Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
  • WINNER: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"


FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK


  • Billie Eilish
  • Tame Impala
  • WINNER: twenty one pilots


FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY


  • Lewis Capaldi
  • WINNER: Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5


FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL


  • WINNER: Lauren Daigle
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Kanye West


FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)


  • Kygo
  • WINNER: Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello


FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK


  • WINNER: "Birds of Prey: The Album"
  • "Frozen II"
  • "Trolls: World Tour"
