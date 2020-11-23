AMAs winners 2020: See who won at the American Music Awards

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

WINNER: Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

WINNER: Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

WINNER: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

WINNER: BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

WINNER: Harry Styles, "Fine Line"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

The Weeknd, "After Hours"

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone, "Circles"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"

WINNER: Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"

Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris. "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). "Nobody But You"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

WINNER: Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, "My Turn"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Eternal Atake"

WINNER: Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

WINNER: The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat "Hot Pink"

Summer Walker "Over It"

WINNER: The Weeknd "After Hours"

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Summer Walker, "Playing Games"

WINNER: The Weeknd, "Heartless"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - LATIN

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - LATIN

WINNER: Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalia

FAVORITE ALBUM - LATIN

Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"

Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"

WINNER: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"

FAVORITE SONG - LATIN

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

WINNER: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

WINNER: twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

WINNER: "Birds of Prey: The Album"

"Frozen II"

"Trolls: World Tour"

LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC Sunday evening, topping her own record for all-time AMAs wins set last year.Though Swift won the show's top honor, it was The Weeknd who dominated with multiple wins. The 30-year-old won favorite soul/R&B male artist, favorite soul/R&B album for "After Hours" and favorite soul/R&B song for "Heartless" on Sunday, two days before the 2021 Grammy nominations are announced.The Weeknd and Roddy Rich led the 2020 class of nominees, tied with eight nominations each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Swift. With a total of five nominations including New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion was the most-nominated female artist this year.Keep reading for the full list of 2020 AMAs winners and nominees below: