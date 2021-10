TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amazon will open a one-million-square-foot fulfillment center west of Turlock next year.Construction is already underway, an Amazon operations public relations manager told the Modesto Bee.It is being built on 75 acres off Fulkerth Road, west of Highway 99, in the Turlock Regional Industrial Park near Foster Farms.The new facility will bring 1,000 jobs to the area.Amazon expects to open in mid-2022.