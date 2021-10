VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a job, Amazon is hiring workers for its Visalia fulfillment center.The company will host a Zoom webinar on Friday, providing information on how to apply for jobs with the center.Amazon officials will also reveal more details about the types of positions open with the company.The webinar takes place from 12 pm to 2 pm.You can join in the Zoom meeting by clicking here