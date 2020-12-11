porch pirate

Video shows Amazon driver stealing package from California home

A family in Northern California say their home was visited by the Grinch.

Sarah Ross said she's been receiving lots of holiday gifts, including a gaming chair for her son from his girlfriend delivered by UPS.

But once she realized the package wasn't on her porch, she checked her surveillance cameras. That's when she saw an Amazon driver not only dropping off more gifts but leaving with hers.

"He notices the package on the porch, kind of takes a look at it, and decides to pick it up. He carries it down to his blue Amazon van, opens up the back and puts the chair right into his Amazon truck and drives off," Ross said.

Ross said she notified Amazon about the theft immediately. The online retailer is now investigating the incident.

RELATED: Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates
EMBED More News Videos

To combat porch pirates, experts recommend tracking your package from the start so you're the first to know when it arrives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiatheftamazonporch piratepackage theft
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Merced Police searching for porch pirates caught on camera
Doorbell cameras catch porch pirate at home in Tower District
Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates
Police searching for man caught stealing packages from Clovis porches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News