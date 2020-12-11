Video shows Amazon driver stealing package from California home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8317030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> To combat porch pirates, experts recommend tracking your package from the start so you're the first to know when it arrives.

A family in Northern California say their home was visited by the Grinch.Sarah Ross said she's been receiving lots of holiday gifts, including a gaming chair for her son from his girlfriend delivered by UPS.But once she realized the package wasn't on her porch, she checked her surveillance cameras. That's when she saw an Amazon driver not only dropping off more gifts but leaving with hers."He notices the package on the porch, kind of takes a look at it, and decides to pick it up. He carries it down to his blue Amazon van, opens up the back and puts the chair right into his Amazon truck and drives off," Ross said.Ross said she notified Amazon about the theft immediately. The online retailer is now investigating the incident.