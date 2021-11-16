amazon

Judge rules Amazon must notify its California employees of COVID-19 outbreaks

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday a judge has ruled the company will need to comply with California's Right to Know Law.
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge rules Amazon must notify its California employees of COVID-19 outbreaks

California is taking action to make sure Amazon workers are protected during the ongoing pandemic, including those working in Central California warehouses.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday a judge has ruled the company will need to comply with California's Right to Know Law.

The law states employees must be given notice of workplace COVID-19 exposures, and outbreaks must be reported to local health agencies.

In a complaint, the state alleges that Amazon failed to notify warehouse workers and health officials of COVID-19 cases.

As part of the judgment, Amazon would need to notify workers about new coronavirus cases within one day, and it'll have 48 hours to tell local health departments.

The company will also have to pay $500,000 towards enforcement of the state's consumer protection laws.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniahealthamazoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
Amazon to let teams decide how much time they spend in the office
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News