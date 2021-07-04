Amber Alert update: 11-year-old boy abducted from Modesto area found, CHP says

Amber Alert - Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, San Bernardino and Stanislaus Counties.

Last Seen: Olympia Street at Glenn Avenue@ModestoPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/g3QfAbiEbE — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 4, 2021

MODESTO, Calif. -- A statewide Amber Alert has been lifted after 11-year-old Adler Lara was found on Saturday afternoon, just hours after the alert was issued.But the search for the suspect is still underway.Modesto police say they are still searching for the child's biological father and suspect in the abduction, 38-year-old Walter Lara.Adler was taken on Saturday night from the city of Modesto.Police say Walter may have stabbed Adler's mother prior to abducting him.Officers say Walter is considered armed and dangerous and if anyone sees him to not approach and call 911 immediately.