crime

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted by father in Merced, two bodies found near suspect's vehicle in Tuolumne County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for the 2-year-old boy that was abducted by his father in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office also says that they have found two bodies near the car that law enforcement said they were searching for in the Amber Alert. The vehicle was located Sunday night in a remote area on Clark Fork Road near Sand Flat Campground.



Investigators say the identification of the two bodies is not known at this time.

RELATED: 'My worst nightmare come true:' Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says that Steven Weir abducted his son John over the weekend, triggering the statewide Amber Alert.

On Saturday, Steven was supposed to meet with the boy's mother, Sarah. However, he never showed up at their child custody exchange location.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimeamber alertkidnapabductionmissing boy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
Northern California homeowner scares off masked burglars
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Visalia DUI hit-and-run suspect has dangerous past
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
Family, friends come together to honor victims killed in rollover crash
Child, adult injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting, deputies say
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault on '60 Minutes'
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Show More
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Merced
1 wanted, 2 arrested for AutoZone armed robbery in Tulare County
New ordinance will penalize Fresno landlords with unsafe homes
Drunk driver arrested after fiery chain reaction collision in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News