Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted by father in Merced, two bodies found near suspect's vehicle in Tuolumne County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for the 2-year-old boy that was abducted by his father in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office also says that they have found two bodies near the car that law enforcement said they were searching for in the Amber Alert. The vehicle was located Sunday night in a remote area on Clark Fork Road near Sand Flat Campground.Investigators say the identification of the two bodies is not known at this time.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says that Steven Weir abducted his son John over the weekend, triggering the statewide Amber Alert.On Saturday, Steven was supposed to meet with the boy's mother, Sarah. However, he never showed up at their child custody exchange location.