AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by father

MODESTO, Calif. --
Modesto Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 6-year-old Jayce Cosso, who was last seen wearing a black "Transformers" T-shirt with faded green camouflage shorts. Officials say he was abducted Monday morning by his father, John Cosso, 41.

The pair are believed to be in a black, 4-door, mid-sized, early 2000's vehicle.

Renee Quijada has been identified as a person of interest in the abduction as well. She is pictured below.
If you see them please call Crime Stoppers 209-521-4636 or 209-552-2470.
