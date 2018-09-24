AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by father

Modesto Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 6-year-old Jayce Cosso, who was last seen wearing a black "Transformers" T-shirt with faded green camouflage shorts. Officials say he was abducted Monday morning by his father, John Cosso, 41.The pair are believed to be in a black, 4-door, mid-sized, early 2000's vehicle.Renee Quijada has been identified as a person of interest in the abduction as well. She is pictured below.