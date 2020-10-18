Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old boy in Livingston possibly headed for Stockton

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for an 18-month-old boy in Livingston.Authorities say Zaymir Berry was last seen in Livingston with his dad, 25-year-old Isaiah Berry, just before 4 pm on Saturday.They believe that Isaiah is taking Zaymir to Stockton and is in a 2019 or 2020 Toyota Camry.Anyone who sees Isaiah or Zaymir or has information is asked to contact authorities immediately.