American Girl unveils new twin dolls inspired by '90s nostalgia to historical doll collection

American Girl twins Isabel and Nicki join the company's flagship collection of dolls who aspire to be role models from pivotal American times.

These two new American Girl dolls party like it's 1999!

American Girl revealed Isabel and Nicki, the first set of twin dolls in the company's flagship historical collection, Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

The fraternal twins join the brand's historical characters who aim to be role models from pivotal times in American history.

The dolls' backstory is set in Seattle in 1999 and features Isabel and Nicki highlighting both the glitter and the grunge of that era that shaped today's internet, entertainment and fashion trends.

"Given the prevalent wave of '90s trends and pop culture nostalgia, we're excited to celebrate like it's 1999 with our newest historical duo Isabel and Nicki," Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, said in part of a statement released Wednesday. "We know our fans will love getting to know more about the '90s with Isabel and Nicki and discovering the girl power in all of our beloved heroines."

The 18-inch Isabel doll has green eyes and medium-length blonde hair and comes dressed in a purple sweater and multicolored plaid skirt to reflect the love of pink and preppy fashions.

Isabel's accessories include a beret, pink sunglasses, a beaded flower necklace and transparent mini backpack, according to American Girl.

The 18-inch Nicki doll has blue eyes and long straight brown hair with two face-framing blonde highlights.

The doll comes dressed in a gray T-shirt under a navy T-shirt dress, as well as skater-inspired accessories that include a baseball hat, black sunglasses, ribbon necklace and messenger bag, according to American Girl.

The Isabel and Nicki collection will be available on Wednesday online and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide.