Study shows 9 in10 Californians live with polluted air

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For 24 years, the American Lung Association has analyzed air quality to help you learn more about the air you breathe while making sure state and federal funding align with bringing cleaner air to communities.

"We want to make sure that, public funds are not going to projects that increase pollution, that cause more harm in communities," said Will Barrett with the American Lung Association.

The study groups together Fresno, Madera, and Hanford showing they're consistently in the top 5 across "short-term particle pollution," "annual particle pollution" and "ozone."

Visalia is as well but is counted separately.

Visalia tied Bakersfield as the most polluted American city for annual particle pollution levels and had more unhealthy ozone days in this year's report - ranking them second among all US cities for most ozone days.

"We know that communities throughout the San Valley face some of the most difficult air pollution challenges in the United States. There's no question about it," Barrett adds.

While the numbers can be disheartening, Barrett says there has been significant progress over the past two decades... and the Valley's strides did not go unnoticed.

The Fresno-Madera-Hanford region improved on all three measures compared to the 2022 report. With ozone pollution days falling to their lowest in the report averaging 54 days annually.

Valley Air District communications manager Heather Heinks says there is plenty of money up for grabs for going green.

Including a program to switch your lawn mower or trimmers to their electric counterparts.

Business programs are available as well.

"We're talking municipalities governments we want to change out their fleets all the way down to private businesses let's get charging spaces in front of your business," said Heinks.

In the ag sector, Valley growers have teamed up with the state for the "Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emissions Reductions" or FARMER program, bringing zero and near-zero emission ag equipment to farming operations.

Heinks says that includes, "clean tractors to heavy-duty trucks there are grants and work happening in this valley to reduce emissions from those sources. "

While the Valley is working to reduce emissions, you can protect yourself by being mindful of what the air quality is.

The Valley Air District has an app that shows real-time air quality in the San Joaquin Valley.