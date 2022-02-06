AmeriCorps team serving in Fresno County

From clearing wildfire debris to filing taxes, this AmeriCorps team is eager to serve the Central Valley however they can.
"They seem very different," said team leader Alexis Krupa. "We've come to Fresno to address any needs the community might be having and we're excited to be learning from the community."
The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps is a full time team-based service program and the group of 10 has already started work right here in Central California.
"It's mostly just been removing the trees killed by the Creek Fire, going out to properties with the Firewise program, trying to make them a little more safe, easy to evacuate," explained Corps member Hannah Wehrung.
The team is already working in the foothills, cleaning up areas impacted by the Creek Fire and preventing any future fires from forming.
"I have no experience with fires, so it's wild to me that this is such an integral part of the life here," added Corps member Ryan Telkame.
It doesn't stop there! Through their work with United Way they'll also be helping low-income resident complete their tax returns. They say regardless of the task, it's helping the community that matters most to them.
"Everyone has been nothing but grateful," added Telkame. "It has been really heartwarming to see and it really makes the job so much better to see how happy everyone is."
They're eager to serve! If you need help creating a defensible space for your property and live in Eastern Madera County email julie.konno@crcd.org.
If you simply need assistance this tax season call 211 or (866) 559-4211 to schedule an appointment.