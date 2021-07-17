Business

Buy an ice cream sundae and help a Fresno non-profit hit by a fire

Neighborhood Industries will receive a dollar for every sundae sold along with 5% of all other sales.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business is giving 'Sunday Funday' a whole new meaning.

If you're looking for a sweet way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this weekend, Ampersand Ice Cream is inviting you in for a treat and a chance to donate to a local non-profit in need.

On the third Sunday of each month, the ice cream shop chooses a different non-profit to highlight and support.

On Sunday, July 18, Neighborhood Industries is in the spotlight as business owners recover from a recent fire at the warehouse.

Neighborhood Industries will receive a dollar for every sundae sold along with 5% of all other sales.

