New trains are hitting the rails in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New rail cars are now operating on the Amtrak San Joaquins trains that operate up and down the Valley.

The agency says these new "Venture" cars have panoramic windows, more leg room, faster Wi-Fi, and wider aisles that make them more accessible to people in wheelchairs. There will also be large overhead signs to tell passengers what station is coming up next, and power outlets at every seat.

The cars were built by Siemens at a factory in Sacramento, California.

Venture cars now operate on one round-trip per day (southbound train 710 and northbound train 719), but six more trainsets are under construction to add them to all San Joaquins trains.

If you want to get an inside look at these cars, the San Joaquins service has a 360 tour available on their website.