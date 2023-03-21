Amtrak station closed in Corcoran due to weather conditions

All trains running out of the Amtrak Station in Corcoran have been canceled due to weather. The station is also closed until further notice.

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stormy weather is causing major delays for some travelers in Kings County.

All trains running out of the Amtrak Station in Corcoran have been canceled due to weather.

The station is also closed until further notice.

The community has been on high alert because of flooding and extreme water flow coming from Cross Creek and the Tule River.

City officials are working with Caltrans to make sure State Route 43 north of Corcoran is cleared of debris and safe to travel.

If you live there, you should avoid any flooded areas.