Amy Schumer talks bringing passion project 'Life & Beth' to Hulu, hosting Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Before she co-hosts the Oscars, Amy Schumer begins starring in the new Hulu series, "Life & Beth." She's also as an executive producer, a writer and one of the show's directors."Life & Beth" is about a woman coming to terms with her past and her present so she can figure out what she wants for her future. Schumer plays a woman not completely satisfied with how her life is going. When something unexpected happens in her world, it causes her to re-examine everything. And it makes for plenty of unexpected and funny moments."Because there's so much television and it does get so formulaic, but you can kind of guess, 'Oh, they're setting this up so that later this happens.' So I think that you cannot guess what's coming up in this show. And that feels like a real positive to me," said Schumer."I think of it as a comedy. But there are some real themes," she added. "And that's my biggest wish is that people walk away from watching the show reflecting on their own lives and that they seem themselves in these characters -- the good and the bad."Michael Cera co-stars in "Life & Beth.""There are some moments that you just well up. So, you know, I think it's just because the characters are very authentic and you can see yourself," said Cera.Along with her new series, Schumer is also gearing up to co-host the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on March 27."I am so excited. I plan on burning several bridges," laughed Schumer. "We're just going out hard and just going to try to make people laugh and enjoy the night.""Life & Beth" debuts on Hulu Friday.