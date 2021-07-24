water rescue

Hiker rescued from Angel Falls near Bass Lake for second day in a row

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone to be extremely careful when exploring the area.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rescue teams responded for a second straight day on Friday to save someone who had fallen into the water at Angel Falls near Bass Lake.

Just before 11:30 am, Madera County crews received reports of a woman who was hiking with her family when she slipped and plunged into the water.

During the fall, she likely broke her ankle.

Deputies, CAL FIRE, and rescue crews teamed up to carry her out of the area and to an ambulance.

A day ago, on Thursday, a man who had fallen over the falls was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone to be extremely careful when exploring the area.

Many rocks are slick, even if they don't look wet and just one wrong step could cause serious injury.

